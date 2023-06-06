Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,561,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PYPL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 6,379,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,445,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

