Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570,245 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.64% of WEC Energy Group worth $486,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.48. 423,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

