Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insider Activity

Portland General Electric Price Performance

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 163,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,796. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

