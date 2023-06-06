Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Magazine Luiza from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Magazine Luiza Price Performance
OTC:MGLUY opened at $3.04 on Friday. Magazine Luiza has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.
Magazine Luiza Company Profile
Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magazine Luiza (MGLUY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.