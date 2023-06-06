Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Magazine Luiza from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

OTC:MGLUY opened at $3.04 on Friday. Magazine Luiza has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Magazine Luiza Company Profile

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.

