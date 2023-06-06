Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.84.

TSE LUN opened at C$9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

