Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $424.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $356.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

