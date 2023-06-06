Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

6/5/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $450.00.

6/5/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $413.00 to $430.00.

6/2/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $355.00.

6/2/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $445.00.

6/2/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $424.00.

6/2/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $435.00.

6/2/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00.

6/2/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $471.00.

5/18/2023 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,568. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Get Lululemon Athletica Inc alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.