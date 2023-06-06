Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.00

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 135655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LZAGY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

Lonza Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.