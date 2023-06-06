loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. 354,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 426,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $664.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,302,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,122 in the last 90 days. 83.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.