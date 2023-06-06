Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $132,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,775 shares in the company, valued at $291,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,041 shares of company stock worth $588,987. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Stories

