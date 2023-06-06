Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Trading Down 1.4%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.39. Approximately 30,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 70,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$295.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.84.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

