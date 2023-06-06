Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHC. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 894,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

