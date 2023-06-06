Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.43

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.43 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 3014004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Lennar Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 31.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

