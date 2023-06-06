Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 8.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. 1,596,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,331,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 24.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lemonade by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

