Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.14–$0.06 EPS.
Shares of LE opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.15.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lands’ End by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 48,358 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.
