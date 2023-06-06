Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. 6,677,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,803. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

