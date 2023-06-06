Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

