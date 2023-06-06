Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.78. 57,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,220 shares of company stock worth $3,974,053. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

