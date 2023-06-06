KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
KMD Brands Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.92.
About KMD Brands
