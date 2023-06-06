KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

KMD Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.92.

Get KMD Brands alerts:

About KMD Brands

(Get Rating)

See Also

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for KMD Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMD Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.