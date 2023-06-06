Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

