Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,380 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

JMST traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 248,700 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

