Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,860 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.25. The company had a trading volume of 740,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,092. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

