Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,605. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

