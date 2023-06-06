Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,747 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 631,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

