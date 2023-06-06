Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. 1,841,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,398. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

