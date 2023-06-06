Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 6,015,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,843,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

