Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.33. 516,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

