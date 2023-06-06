Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,524. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.