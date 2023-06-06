Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,606 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.42. The stock had a trading volume of 591,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,668. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

