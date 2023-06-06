Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 16.7%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 237,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 828% from the average daily volume of 25,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

