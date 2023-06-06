Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

