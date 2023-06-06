Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.67. 127,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,519. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

