KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Raised by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 11,790,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

