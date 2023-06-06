Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.63. 105,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 625,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Karora Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$816.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.70.
About Karora Resources
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
