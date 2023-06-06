Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.63. 105,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 625,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$816.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.70.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$96.84 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.2762431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

