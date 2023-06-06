Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,243,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,237 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Kaman were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAMN traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

