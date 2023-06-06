Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.16) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNOS. Goodbody upgraded Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.71) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,476 ($18.35).

KNOS stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,295 ($16.10). 96,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,288.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,421.14. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,817.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.88).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

