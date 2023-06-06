JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Increased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,157. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.