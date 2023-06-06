JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $246,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,200,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,472,000 after purchasing an additional 646,762 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,549,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,821 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $21,611,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $407.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.