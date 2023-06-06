Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Head to Head Comparison

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $82.00 million 1.21 -$50.92 million ($2.56) -0.73 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 31.05 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -9.16

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -30.90% -26.31% Kymera Therapeutics -340.80% -34.15% -26.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jounce Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 79.62%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

