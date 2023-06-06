JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of JKS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.91. 475,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

