JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
JinkoSolar Price Performance
Shares of JKS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.91. 475,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.
Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.