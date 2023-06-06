Jay Remley Sells 42,988 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $114,348.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,266.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,356. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

