Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $7,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 9,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.53.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

