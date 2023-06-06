iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,527 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 436,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,398. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

