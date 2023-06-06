iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Raised by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.03. 958,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,048. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

