iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,507,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,704,363. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

