iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

REET stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 541,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

