iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 5,619,175 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.