iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 59,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 33,208 shares.The stock last traded at $380.94 and had previously closed at $379.35.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

