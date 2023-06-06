iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. 181,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $103.04.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
