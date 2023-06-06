Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,831 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 312% compared to the typical volume of 2,627 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. UBS Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth $310,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DLocal by 226.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 424,866 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP grew its position in DLocal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 740,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.